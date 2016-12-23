Indian expat hoists Qatari flag on Africa's highest peak
It is the untold story of an Indian expatriate, Rajesh Mandge, who "out of his love for his workplace" has hoisted the Qatari flag on Uhuru peak, the highest point of snow-capped Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. Kilimanjaro is Africa's highest peak and the world's tallest free-standing mountain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|National Form Four Exam results out (Feb '07)
|May '16
|Annalwise Michae...
|1,062
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC