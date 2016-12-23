Indian expat hoists Qatari flag on Af...

Indian expat hoists Qatari flag on Africa's highest peak

Friday Dec 23 Read more: The Peninsula

It is the untold story of an Indian expatriate, Rajesh Mandge, who "out of his love for his workplace" has hoisted the Qatari flag on Uhuru peak, the highest point of snow-capped Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. Kilimanjaro is Africa's highest peak and the world's tallest free-standing mountain.

