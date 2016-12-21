How Gov't policies frustrate business...

How Gov't policies frustrate businesses in Africa: Dangote Cement's experience in Tanzania

Wednesday Dec 21

A recent squabble over energy supply between Dangote Cement, Mtwara and Tanzanian officials is a case of how change in government stifles Africa's economic development. The former administration, towards attracting foreign investments, offered incentives to investors which Dangote Group took advantage of to invest $600 million in a new cement plant in Mtwara, southern Tanzania.

Chicago, IL

