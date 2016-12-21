Etihad Airways and Tanzania's Precision Aiir unveil codeshare agreement

In a move that extends its reach across East Africa, Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, today announced that it has entered into a codeshare agreement with Precision Air, Tanzania's leading domestic airline. Under the new codeshare agreement, Etihad Airways will place its EY code on Precision Air flights between Dar es Salaam and Kilimanjaro, Mwanza, Mtwara, Nairobi, Zanzibar, Pemba, and between Nairobi and Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.