Airport send-off for Above + Beyond C...

Airport send-off for Above + Beyond Cancer Journey participants on Monday

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Cityview Online

On Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, 38 cancer survivors and caregivers will leave Des Moines to embark on an historic effort to build the first-ever American Cancer Society Hope Lodge-inspired facility - a hostel - outside of the United States at the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya. Following the mission work at KNH, the journey participants, ranging in ages 22 to 66, will travel to Tanzania and climb to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cityview Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News National Form Four Exam results out (Feb '07) May '16 Annalwise Michae... 1,062
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,291 • Total comments across all topics: 277,476,054

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC