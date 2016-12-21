Africa: Uganda's Slow Oil and Gas Inf...

Africa: Uganda's Slow Oil and Gas Infrastructure Development

Following the withdraw of the Russian-led consortium RT Global Resources, from the oil refinery construction in July, the government is looking for a new investor to partner in the project by mid-2017 This year marked a decade since the government announced the discovery of commercially viable oil and gas resources along Uganda's western frontier. But even with the 6.5 billion barrels of crude oil confirmed so far of which about 1.7 billion barrels is ready for production, Ugandans are still waiting for the day they will earn petroleum dollars-- thanks to a combination of factors.

Chicago, IL

