Africa: Tanzania, Malawi Sign 180-Megawatt Joint Power Deal

Tanzania and Malawi are expecting to implement a joint 180-megawatt electricity project that will enable each country to produce 90mw. The two countries also expect to implement another joint project on irrigation where a total of 600 hectares will be developed, with 3000 farms in each country.

