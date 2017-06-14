Uzbekistan's position on use of trans...

Uzbekistan's position on use of transboundary water resources unchanged

Uzbekistan has urged neighboring Tajikistan to take into account interests of countries in the lower reaches of rivers, while building world's tallest dam for the Rogun hydroelectric power station. Tajikistan earlier diverted the flow of Vakhsh River to start building the world's tallest dam and the main element of the Rogun hydroelectric power plant, a $3.9 billion project which can help the county to secure its energy independence.

