Tajik Police Kill Four Relatives Of E...

Tajik Police Kill Four Relatives Of Ex-OMON Commander Who Joined Islamic State

Four close relatives of a former police commander in Tajikistan who joined the Islamic State extremist group in 2015 have been killed in a clash with Tajik security forces. Tajik police told RFE/RL that the clash occurred late on July 4 in the country's Vose district, about 25 kilometers from Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan.

