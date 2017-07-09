Pakistan's Sharif Arrives In Tajikist...

Pakistan's Sharif Arrives In Tajikistan For Two-Day Visit, Talks With Afghan President

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Weekday Magazine

Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif arrived in Dushanbe on July 5 for a two-day official visit to Tajikistan. Sharif also was scheduled to meet on July 6 with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during his visit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The mysterious life of America's most popular p... Jan '17 Faith Michigan 2
News "Total Control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News "Total control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Poseidon 2
News As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15) Dec '15 jinxi 1
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15) Sep '15 POISON GAS for ASSAD 18
News Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15) Aug '15 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Sudan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,882 • Total comments across all topics: 282,300,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC