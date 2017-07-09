Japan International Cooperation Agency Signing of Grant Agreement...

On June 30, the Japan International Cooperation Agency signed a grant agreement with the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan in Dushanbe to provide grant aid of up to 2.19 billion yen for the Project for Improvement of Substations in Dushanbe. The project will improve the substation facilities in Dushanbe, the capital city of Tajikistan, to stabilize the supply of power, thereby contributing to sustainable socioeconomic development.

