16:23 OSCE supports study of Tajik women politicians in Finland
Seven prominent Tajik women politicians, including a member of parliament, representing each of the registered political parties in Tajikistan, took part in a study visit to Finland from May 29 to June 2, the OSCE reported. The visit, part of the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe's programme to promote gender mainstreaming, was jointly organized by the Office, the Permanent Mission of Finland to the OSCE and the Foreign Ministry of Finland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The mysterious life of America's most popular p...
|Jan '17
|Faith Michigan
|2
|"Total Control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|"Total control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Poseidon
|2
|As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|jinxi
|1
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|POISON GAS for ASSAD
|18
|Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC