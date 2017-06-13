11:06 Presidents of Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan to meet in Dushanbe
A trilateral meeting of Presidents of Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan is scheduled for July 5 in Dushanbe, the RFE/RL said with reference to the Pakistani state radio. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani and Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif will meet in the Tajik capital city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The mysterious life of America's most popular p...
|Jan '17
|Faith Michigan
|2
|"Total Control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|"Total control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Poseidon
|2
|As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|jinxi
|1
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|POISON GAS for ASSAD
|18
|Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC