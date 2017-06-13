11:06 Presidents of Tajikistan, Afgha...

11:06 Presidents of Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan to meet in Dushanbe

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AkiPress

A trilateral meeting of Presidents of Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan is scheduled for July 5 in Dushanbe, the RFE/RL said with reference to the Pakistani state radio. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani and Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif will meet in the Tajik capital city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The mysterious life of America's most popular p... Jan '17 Faith Michigan 2
News "Total Control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News "Total control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Poseidon 2
News As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15) Dec '15 jinxi 1
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15) Sep '15 POISON GAS for ASSAD 18
News Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15) Aug '15 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,935 • Total comments across all topics: 282,257,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC