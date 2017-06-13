11:06 Presidents of Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan to meet in Dushanbe

A trilateral meeting of Presidents of Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan is scheduled for July 5 in Dushanbe, the RFE/RL said with reference to the Pakistani state radio. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani and Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif will meet in the Tajik capital city.

