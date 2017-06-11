Uzbekistan-Tajikistan trade turnover surges
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector This was announced at an intergovernmental meeting in Dushanbe June 21, headed by Tajik First Deputy Prime Minister Davlatali Said and Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Ulugbek Rosikulov, Asia-Plus News Agency reports. In 2016, the trade turnover between the two countries hit $69 million, which is almost 6 times more than in 2015.
