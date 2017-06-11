Uzbekistan-Tajikistan trade turnover ...

Uzbekistan-Tajikistan trade turnover surges

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector This was announced at an intergovernmental meeting in Dushanbe June 21, headed by Tajik First Deputy Prime Minister Davlatali Said and Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Ulugbek Rosikulov, Asia-Plus News Agency reports. In 2016, the trade turnover between the two countries hit $69 million, which is almost 6 times more than in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The mysterious life of America's most popular p... Jan '17 Faith Michigan 2
News "Total Control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News "Total control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Poseidon 2
News As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15) Dec '15 jinxi 1
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15) Sep '15 POISON GAS for ASSAD 18
News Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15) Aug '15 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,339 • Total comments across all topics: 281,971,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC