Uzbekistan: Change of Tune Coming on Roghun Dam?

Friday Jun 2

A top lawmaker in Uzbekistan has made public statements that may signal a slight softening of Tashkent's hardline position on Tajikistan's planned Roghun hydropower plant. Speaking at a press club huddle on June 1, Boriy Alihanov, the deputy speaker of the lower house of parliament, said that Uzbekistan was in favor of a rational and fair use of transboundary water resources in line with international law.

Chicago, IL

