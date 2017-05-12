Uzbekistan: Change of Tune Coming on Roghun Dam?

A top lawmaker in Uzbekistan has made public statements that may signal a slight softening of Tashkent's hardline position on Tajikistan's planned Roghun hydropower plant. Speaking at a press club huddle on June 1, Boriy Alihanov, the deputy speaker of the lower house of parliament, said that Uzbekistan was in favor of a rational and fair use of transboundary water resources in line with international law.

