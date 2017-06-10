UN Secretary-General Discusses Human ...

UN Secretary-General Discusses Human Rights With Tajik Leader

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: Weekday Magazine

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon have discussed the human rights situation in the Central Asian country. Guterres told journalists after the talks in Dushanbe on June 12 that the UN will help Tajikistan implement recommendations by the UN Human Rights Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The mysterious life of America's most popular p... Jan '17 Faith Michigan 2
News "Total Control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News "Total control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Poseidon 2
News As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15) Dec '15 jinxi 1
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15) Sep '15 POISON GAS for ASSAD 18
News Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15) Aug '15 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,105 • Total comments across all topics: 281,782,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC