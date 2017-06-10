UN Secretary-General Discusses Human Rights With Tajik Leader
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon have discussed the human rights situation in the Central Asian country. Guterres told journalists after the talks in Dushanbe on June 12 that the UN will help Tajikistan implement recommendations by the UN Human Rights Council.
