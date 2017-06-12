Turkmenistan, Tajikistan eye to estab...

Turkmenistan, Tajikistan eye to establish regular air service

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkmenistan plans to establish regular air service with Tajikistan in the near future, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news service reported. A Turkmen delegation took off to Dushanbe where it will hold talks in the framework of the agreements on expanding bilateral cooperation.



