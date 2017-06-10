Tajikistan: Rise and Fall of a Telecoms Wunderkind

A young and former high-ranking state official in Tajikistan's communications sector has learned to his cost the dangers of crossing elite big-hitters, particularly when they are related to the president. A court in Dushanbe this week sentenced Kadamjon Safizoda, the ex-head of Center for Information and Communication Technology in the presidential administration, to 15 years in jail over an alleged scheme to defraud mobile phone service providers.

