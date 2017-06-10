Tajikistan: Rise and Fall of a Telecoms Wunderkind
A young and former high-ranking state official in Tajikistan's communications sector has learned to his cost the dangers of crossing elite big-hitters, particularly when they are related to the president. A court in Dushanbe this week sentenced Kadamjon Safizoda, the ex-head of Center for Information and Communication Technology in the presidential administration, to 15 years in jail over an alleged scheme to defraud mobile phone service providers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurasiaNet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The mysterious life of America's most popular p...
|Jan '17
|Faith Michigan
|2
|"Total Control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|"Total control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Poseidon
|2
|As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|jinxi
|1
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|POISON GAS for ASSAD
|18
|Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC