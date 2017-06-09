Tajikistan Dreams of Regional Electricity Grid Rebirth
The giant Nurek hydropower plant is Tajikistan's main source of power, producing over 70% of the nation's electricity. However, with electricity generation at the plant given to wild seasonal fluctuations, chronic power shortages force Tajikistan to lobby for reviving the Central Asian unified power grid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurasiaNet.
