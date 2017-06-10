Stafford Fire Aid charity delivers fire engines to Tajikistan
VOLUNTEERS from a Stafford-based charity have travelled over 5,000 miles in three weeks to deliver fire engines to Tajikistan. Staffordshire Emergency Services Humanitarian Aid Association has been running for over 20 years, and is made of up of current and former fire fighters, police and paramedics.
