BBC Monitoring, UK June 2, 2017 Friday Russian Iskander missiles first used in drills in Tajikistan By BBC Monitoring Russia's Iskander-M ballistic missile system has for the first time been used abroad in joint anti-terror exercises in Tajikistan, the Prague-based Tajik news website Akhbor reported on 1 June. "The Iskander-M missile systems were used for the first time in an exercise outside of Russia and a ballistic missile eliminated a concentration of simulated militants," the website quoted spokesman for Russia's Central Military District Col Yaroslav Roshchupkin as saying.

