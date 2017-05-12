Russian Iskander missiles first used ...

Russian Iskander missiles first used in drills in Tajikistan

BBC Monitoring, UK June 2, 2017 Friday Russian Iskander missiles first used in drills in Tajikistan By BBC Monitoring Russia's Iskander-M ballistic missile system has for the first time been used abroad in joint anti-terror exercises in Tajikistan, the Prague-based Tajik news website Akhbor reported on 1 June. "The Iskander-M missile systems were used for the first time in an exercise outside of Russia and a ballistic missile eliminated a concentration of simulated militants," the website quoted spokesman for Russia's Central Military District Col Yaroslav Roshchupkin as saying.

