In January-May, Tajikistan reduced flour imports - Ministry of Agriculture

In January-May of 2017, Tajikistan imported 23.4 thsd tonnes of flour, a decrease of almost 2 times compared with the same period in 2016, declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Tajikistan.

