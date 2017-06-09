Baku, Dushanbe eye to expand economic...

Baku, Dushanbe eye to expand economic co-op

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku will host the next meeting of the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation on July 13-14, Ambassador of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan Zohir Saidov told Trend June 30. Tajikistan's delegation will be headed by Minister of Economic Development and Trade Nematullo Hikmatullozoda, who is also the commission's co-chairman from the Tajik side. According to Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee, the country's trade turnover with Tajikistan amounted to $12.32 million in 2016 as compared to $6.44 million in 2015.

