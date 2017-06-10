Armenia, Tajikistan To Boost 'Strategic Partnership'
President Serzh Sarkisian and his visiting Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon pledged on Wednesday to strengthen what they called strategic partnership between their countries that are both members of a Russian-led military alliance. The two men cited "strong historical links" between the former Soviet republics in a joint communique issued after their talks held during Rahmon's official visit to Yerevan.
