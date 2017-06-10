Armenia, Tajikistan To Boost 'Strateg...

Armenia, Tajikistan To Boost 'Strategic Partnership'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Armenian Liberty

President Serzh Sarkisian and his visiting Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon pledged on Wednesday to strengthen what they called strategic partnership between their countries that are both members of a Russian-led military alliance. The two men cited "strong historical links" between the former Soviet republics in a joint communique issued after their talks held during Rahmon's official visit to Yerevan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Armenian Liberty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The mysterious life of America's most popular p... Jan '17 Faith Michigan 2
News "Total Control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News "Total control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Poseidon 2
News As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15) Dec '15 jinxi 1
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15) Sep '15 POISON GAS for ASSAD 18
News Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15) Aug '15 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,027 • Total comments across all topics: 281,868,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC