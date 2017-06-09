17:04 Saudi Arabia won't finance construction of Parliament building in Dushanbe
Saudi Arabia has refuted the information about the possible financing of construction of the new building of the Tajik Parliament in Dushanbe. Russian and foreign media earlier reported that Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan, allegedly, signed the agreement on allocation of $200 million for construction of the Parliament and Government buildings in Dushanbe.
