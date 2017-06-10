16:58 Interior Minister of Uzbekistan...

16:58 Interior Minister of Uzbekistan to visit Tajikistan

Friday Jun 16

Interior Minister, Major-General of Uzbekistan Abdusalom Azizov will visit Tajikistan in late June, Asia-Plus news agency reported. The Minister will participate in the meeting of Interior Ministers of the CIS countries, which will be held in Dushanbe on June 27-29.

Chicago, IL

