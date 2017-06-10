16:43 Rahmon assigns his daughter rank of State Counselor of Justice

16:43 Rahmon assigns his daughter ran...

Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon bestowed the rank of State Counselor of Justice upon his daughter Ozoda Rahmon, the Head of the Executive Office of the President, the RFE/RL reported. The named rank is the highest rank in the prosecutor's office and justice bodies.

