15:58 Kyrgyz Border Service officers complete OSCE Patrol Leadership Course
Twenty Kyrgyz Border Service Officers improved their skills in map reading, pathfinding and providing first aid in the field during a course held from May 8 to June 2 at the Gissar Training Centre in Tajikistan, as part of the third phase of the OSCE's Patrol Programming and Leadership Project, the OSCE reported. The course, which was led by a local expert with border management and patrolling skills, focused on analysis and observation through the use of topographic maps, satellite imagery and other tools and field exercises on alpine topography, land navigation and tactical movement by GPS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The mysterious life of America's most popular p...
|Jan '17
|Faith Michigan
|2
|"Total Control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|"Total control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Poseidon
|2
|As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|jinxi
|1
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|POISON GAS for ASSAD
|18
|Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC