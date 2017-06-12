15:58 Kyrgyz Border Service officers complete OSCE Patrol Leadership Course

15:58 Kyrgyz Border Service officers ...

Twenty Kyrgyz Border Service Officers improved their skills in map reading, pathfinding and providing first aid in the field during a course held from May 8 to June 2 at the Gissar Training Centre in Tajikistan, as part of the third phase of the OSCE's Patrol Programming and Leadership Project, the OSCE reported. The course, which was led by a local expert with border management and patrolling skills, focused on analysis and observation through the use of topographic maps, satellite imagery and other tools and field exercises on alpine topography, land navigation and tactical movement by GPS.

