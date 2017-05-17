15:03 Rahmon meets with Ghani in Astana

15:03 Rahmon meets with Ghani in Astana

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: AkiPress

President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon met on June 8 with his Afghan counterpart Muhammad Ashraf Ghani in Astana where the two presidents have arrived for EXPO opening and SCO summit. "President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon stated that Tajikistan supports the efforts of the international community aimed at ensuring sustainable peace and economic rehabilitation of Afghanistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The mysterious life of America's most popular p... Jan '17 Faith Michigan 2
News "Total Control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News "Total control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Poseidon 2
News As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15) Dec '15 jinxi 1
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15) Sep '15 POISON GAS for ASSAD 18
News Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15) Aug '15 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,088 • Total comments across all topics: 281,684,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC