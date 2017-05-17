15:03 Rahmon meets with Ghani in Astana
President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon met on June 8 with his Afghan counterpart Muhammad Ashraf Ghani in Astana where the two presidents have arrived for EXPO opening and SCO summit. "President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon stated that Tajikistan supports the efforts of the international community aimed at ensuring sustainable peace and economic rehabilitation of Afghanistan.
