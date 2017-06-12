14:30 Rahmon's books become best-sell...

14:30 Rahmon's books become best-seller in Tajikistan

The books written by President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and works about his life and activities became best-seller in bookstores of Dushanbe. The bookshop employees are claiming that the demand is growing for the school textbooks, in particular, books written by the President.

