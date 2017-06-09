14:07 Interior Ministers of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan hold talks after 19-year break
Minister of Interior of Tajikistan, lieutenant general of police Ramazon Rahimzoda met with his Uzbek colleague, major general Abdusalom Azizov on June 28. The two held talks for the first time after 19 years, the press service of the Tajik Interior Ministry said. Within the last 19 years, the law enforcement bodies of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have not held a joint operation on elimination of criminal groups.
