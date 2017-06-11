14:01 Tajik and Uzbek businessmen sta...

14:01 Tajik and Uzbek businessmen stand for abolition of visa regime between countries

Wednesday

Businessmen from Tajikistan and Uzbekistan at the meeting of the governmental delegations of the two countries in Dushanbe proposed to cancel or ease visa regime between the countries, the Asia-Plus news agency reports. The meeting of the delegations was held on June 20 under the leadership of Vice Prime Ministers of the countries.

Chicago, IL

