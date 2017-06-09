13:40 20th anniversary of peace accor...

13:40 20th anniversary of peace accord ending Civil War marked in Tajikistan

Tajikistan is marking the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Tajik Peace Accord that ended a five-year civil war between the secular government and the coalition of opposition groups led by Islamic forces, the RFE/RL said. The town of Vahdat, some 25 kilometers east of the capital, Dushanbe, is hosting official celebratory events on June 27 that will include a speech by President Emomali Rahmon and a concert.

