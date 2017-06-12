12:58 Parliament of Tajikistan says cooperation between Tajikistan and OSCE cooled down

A cooldown in cooperation between Dushanbe and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe started after supporters of the banned Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan and Group 24 were last year allowed to participate in the OSCE meeting in Warsaw, head of the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs, public relations and information of the Lower Chamber of the Tajik Parliament Olim Salimzoda said. "The OSCE, as a partner of Tajikistan on combating terrorism, shouldn't have let those committing crimes and being in the list of wanted participate in the annual meeting," Salimzoda noted.

