12:58 Parliament of Tajikistan says c...

12:58 Parliament of Tajikistan says cooperation between Tajikistan and OSCE cooled down

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: AkiPress

A cooldown in cooperation between Dushanbe and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe started after supporters of the banned Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan and Group 24 were last year allowed to participate in the OSCE meeting in Warsaw, head of the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs, public relations and information of the Lower Chamber of the Tajik Parliament Olim Salimzoda said. "The OSCE, as a partner of Tajikistan on combating terrorism, shouldn't have let those committing crimes and being in the list of wanted participate in the annual meeting," Salimzoda noted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The mysterious life of America's most popular p... Jan '17 Faith Michigan 2
News "Total Control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News "Total control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Poseidon 2
News As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15) Dec '15 jinxi 1
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15) Sep '15 POISON GAS for ASSAD 18
News Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15) Aug '15 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,629 • Total comments across all topics: 281,738,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC