11:04 Father of Rahmon's daughter-in-law dies in road accident

Ex-Deputy Minister of Water Resources of Tajikistan and father of Tajik President's daughter-in-law Kamol Nuraliyev has died in a traffic accident, local media reported. The road accident occurred on the road between Nurek and Dangara towns.

