10:24 Investment in skills and busine...

10:24 Investment in skills and business environment can boost...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: AkiPress

Digital Tajikistan can be an important source of innovation, growth, and employment provided that the country invests more in people's skills, improves the business environment, and strengthens the digital infrastructure, the World Bank said in press release. This is the principal message from a recent World Bank report, entitled Reaping Digital Dividends, that outlines routes and instruments needed to take full advantage of the Internet and new digital technologies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The mysterious life of America's most popular p... Jan '17 Faith Michigan 2
News "Total Control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News "Total control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Poseidon 2
News As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15) Dec '15 jinxi 1
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15) Sep '15 POISON GAS for ASSAD 18
News Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15) Aug '15 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,566 • Total comments across all topics: 281,817,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC