10:24 Investment in skills and business environment can boost...

Digital Tajikistan can be an important source of innovation, growth, and employment provided that the country invests more in people's skills, improves the business environment, and strengthens the digital infrastructure, the World Bank said in press release. This is the principal message from a recent World Bank report, entitled Reaping Digital Dividends, that outlines routes and instruments needed to take full advantage of the Internet and new digital technologies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.