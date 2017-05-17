10:11 Russia's Iskander tactical ball...

10:11 Russia's Iskander tactical ballistic missiles used in Tajikistan drills

Russia says it has for the first time used its Iskander-M tactical ballistic-missile systems out of the country during military exercises in Tajikistan, the RFE/RL reported. Colonel Yaroslav Roshchupkin, an aide to the commander of Russia's Central Military District, said on June 1 in the city of Yekaterinburg that an Iskander ballistic missile hit a simulated terrorist camp located 15 kilometers from the Tajik-Afghan border.

