09:35 OSCE Office in Tajikistan transformed into OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe

The Head of the OSCE Office in Tajikistan, Tuula Yrjl, visited the Sughd region from June 13-16, where she reassured OSCE implementing partners, other international organizations operating in the region, and civil society representatives of the OSCE's continued commitment to the regions, the OSCE said. A new mandate agreed by a decision by the OSCE Permanent Council on June 1 will transform the OSCE Office in Tajikistan into the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe from July 1. The transformation of the Office will see the closure of all five OSCE field offices in Tajikistan in Khujand, Khatlon, Garm, Shaartuz, and Kulyab regions, but the Programme Office in Dushanbe will continue to implement programmes in, and for, the regions.

