Uzbek Cultural Celebration In Tajikistan Marks Fence-Mending Effort

Tajikistan is set to hold a five-day celebration of culture from neighboring Uzbekistan, an apparent sign of warming ties following the death of longtime Uzbek autocrat Islam Karimov last year. The Tajik Culture Ministry said on May 2 that the country will stage the Uzbekistan Culture Days on May 9-13, the first such event since the two Central Asian countries gained independence in the Soviet collapse of 1991.

