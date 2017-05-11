Tajikistan's Anti-Corruption Drive Sign of Internal Feud?
Even after weeks of a seemingly monumental wave of corruption-related arrests in Tajikistan, state media has maintained a studied silence on the issue. With the prevailing orthodoxy among the nation's leadership being that internal squabbles are not for public airing, independent media have taken the initiative, but not always with happy results.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurasiaNet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The mysterious life of America's most popular p...
|Jan '17
|Faith Michigan
|2
|"Total Control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|"Total control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Poseidon
|2
|As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|jinxi
|1
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|POISON GAS for ASSAD
|18
|Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC