Tajikistan's Anti-Corruption Drive Sign of Internal Feud?

Monday May 22

Even after weeks of a seemingly monumental wave of corruption-related arrests in Tajikistan, state media has maintained a studied silence on the issue. With the prevailing orthodoxy among the nation's leadership being that internal squabbles are not for public airing, independent media have taken the initiative, but not always with happy results.

