Tajikistan: Taliban Advances But Dushanbe Sanguine

Reports that the Taliban have captured the Zebak district Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, under 40 kilometers from the Tajik town of Ishkashim, is eliciting no evident alarm in Dushanbe. By some accounts, government troops have been forced to retreat back to the Afghan town of Ishkashim, which lies just across the Panj River from its Tajik namesake.

