Tajikistan: Taliban Advances But Dushanbe Sanguine
Reports that the Taliban have captured the Zebak district Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, under 40 kilometers from the Tajik town of Ishkashim, is eliciting no evident alarm in Dushanbe. By some accounts, government troops have been forced to retreat back to the Afghan town of Ishkashim, which lies just across the Panj River from its Tajik namesake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurasiaNet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The mysterious life of America's most popular p...
|Jan '17
|Faith Michigan
|2
|"Total Control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|"Total control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Poseidon
|2
|As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|jinxi
|1
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|POISON GAS for ASSAD
|18
|Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC