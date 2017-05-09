Tajikistan: Journalist Fined, But Aut...

Tajikistan: Journalist Fined, But Authorities Won't Say for What

A court in Dushanbe has fined a journalist with Ozodagon online news agency for allegedly failing to report and abet a criminal act. Sources familiar with the case told EurasiaNet.org that Mijgona Halimova was ordered to pay 25,000 somoni , a crippling amount in Tajikistan.

