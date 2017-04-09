Tajikistan: Forces Reportedly Scrambled as Clashes Intensify on Afghan Border
Conflicting reports are emerging about the fighting unfolding in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, in an area close to Tajikistan's border, but it is becoming steadily clear that Dushanbe is now spooked. Further to the west, in Afghanistan's Kunduz province, local politicians have said Taliban fighters overran yet another district sharing a border with Tajikistan, Qala-e-Zal.
