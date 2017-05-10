Tajikistan Detains Son of High-Rankin...

Tajikistan Detains Son of High-Ranking Defector to Islamic State

Read more: Transitions Online

Authorities say the teenager wanted to leave the country to join his father, a top IS commander if he is still alive. The son of a former top Tajikistani police commander who defected to Islamic State is being held on suspicion that he tried to join his father, security sources said 10 May. Bekhruz Khalimov, 18, is the eldest son of Gulmurod Khalimov , a former chief of the elite OMON police unit who joined Islamic State in 2015 , denouncing the secular, authoritarian Tajikistani government.

Chicago, IL

