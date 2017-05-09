Tajikistan Cancels 'Immortal Regiment' March On Victory Day
Tajik authorities have decided not to go ahead with a march called "Immortal Regiment" to mark the day of victory over Nazi Germany that is celebrated in the majority of the former Soviet republics on May 9. The director of the presidential Strategic Studies Center in Dushanbe, Hudoiberdy Holiknazarov, told RFE/RL on May 5 that the decision not to hold the march this year had nothing to do with politics. Last year, Tajikistan for the first time allowed a march of World War II veterans and Tajiks with portraits of their relatives who died during the war.
