Tajikistan: Airlines Running Into Fuel Troubles

A lack of fuel supplies to Tajikistan's airlines is reportedly forcing the carriers to perform layovers at foreign terminals during long international flights. The problem appears to stem from a disagreement over money owed by the airlines to OAO Toplivo-Zapravochnaya Kompaniya, or TZK, which occupies a monopoly position on Tajikistan's aviation fuel market, and is headed by Ilhomdjon Sohibov, a relative of President Emomali Rahmon by marriage.

