Tajik President Slams Brakes On Well-Heeled Students Behind The Wheel
Tajikistan had given prior warning that it was not cool with the idea of university students driving to school, but it seems the kids were not paying attention. To get their point across, the authorities have resorted to publicly shaming violators, and to leave no room for confusion the president himself has called for their expulsion in the future.
