Tajik Foreign Minister Defends Disput...

Tajik Foreign Minister Defends Disputed Roghun Hydro-Energy Project

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: Weekday Magazine

Tajikistan's foreign minister has defended his country's Roghun hydroelectric station project, which has been questioned by neighboring Uzbekistan for years. Foreign Minister Sirojidin Aslov told reporters in Brussels on May 15 that Dushanbe has always taken into account the "interests of our neighboring downstream countries."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The mysterious life of America's most popular p... Jan '17 Faith Michigan 2
News "Total Control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News "Total control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Poseidon 2
News As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15) Dec '15 jinxi 1
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15) Sep '15 POISON GAS for ASSAD 18
News Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15) Aug '15 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,292 • Total comments across all topics: 281,086,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC