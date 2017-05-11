New Bank Serves as Financial Catalyst...

New Bank Serves as Financial Catalyst for Central Asia's "Belt and Road" Development

5 hrs ago Read more: EurasiaNet

A two-day summit to unveil what China is portraying as the infrastructure project of the century concluded on May 15. The $1 trillion initiative is designed to vastly expand free trade in Africa, Asia and Europe. Realization of the plan will depend in part on the effectiveness of a newly minted development mechanism, known as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank .

Chicago, IL

