17:03 Russia moves Iskander missile systems for drills to Tajikistan for first time

Russia moves Iskander missile systems for drills to Tajikistan for first time

Thursday May 25

Russia's Iskander-M tactical ballistic missile systems have been deployed to Tajikistan for the first time for the Dushanbe-Anti-Terror 2017 drills of the Commonwealth of Independent States , TASS news agency reports with reference to the Central Military District Troops Commander Colonel-General Vladimir Zarudnitsky. "The Iskander-M tactical ballistic missile systems of the Totskaya missile brigade have been deployed to Tajikistan for the first time for the joint Dushanbe-Anti-Terror 2017 drills," Zarudnitsky said.

Chicago, IL

