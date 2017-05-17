17:03 Russia moves Iskander missile systems for drills to Tajikistan for first time

Russia's Iskander-M tactical ballistic missile systems have been deployed to Tajikistan for the first time for the Dushanbe-Anti-Terror 2017 drills of the Commonwealth of Independent States , TASS news agency reports with reference to the Central Military District Troops Commander Colonel-General Vladimir Zarudnitsky. "The Iskander-M tactical ballistic missile systems of the Totskaya missile brigade have been deployed to Tajikistan for the first time for the joint Dushanbe-Anti-Terror 2017 drills," Zarudnitsky said.

