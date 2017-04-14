16:36 U.S. diplomat meets emergency officials in Tajikistan

The U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe told RFE/RL that Daniel Rosenblum, the deputy assistant secretary of state for Central Asia, arrived in Dushanbe on April 30 and will leave on May 3. Tajik authorities say Rosenblum met with Emergency Committee officials on May 1 and discussed cooperation in preventing natural disasters. The talks also focused on the training of rescue specialists and improvement of the committee's technical capabilities.

